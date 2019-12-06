Police: Decatur man arrested for having a stolen handgun, cocaine

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say had cocaine and a stolen firearm is facing preliminary criminal charges.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police on Thursday executed a search warrant at the 33-year-old man's residence at the 2100 block of East Main Street. Officers found .03 ounces of crack cocaine, a digital scale and a loaded Ruger 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, police said.

The handgun was previously reported stolen by the Macon County Sheriff's Department, according to the affidavit. Officers found about $1,000 in the man's pockets, according to the court document.

The man is being held at the Macon County Jail in lieu of posting $75,000 bond. He faces charges for unlawful possession of firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Preliminary charges are subject to review by that state's attorney's office.

