Police: Decatur man arrested for having a stolen handgun, cocaine
DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say had cocaine and a stolen firearm is facing preliminary criminal charges. 

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police on Thursday executed a search warrant at the 33-year-old man's residence at the 2100 block of East Main Street. Officers found .03 ounces of crack cocaine, a digital scale and a loaded Ruger 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, police said. 

The handgun was previously reported stolen by the Macon County Sheriff's Department, according to the affidavit. Officers found about $1,000 in the man's pockets, according to the court document. 

The man is being held at the Macon County Jail in lieu of posting $75,000 bond. He faces charges for unlawful possession of firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Preliminary charges are subject to review by that state's attorney's office. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

