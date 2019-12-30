You are the owner of this article.
Police: Decatur man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend
Police: Decatur man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend

DECATUR — A man is accused of strangling his pregnant girlfriend and holding her against her will as she tried to flee their apartment.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the violence happened late Sunday, witnessed by the 25-year-old woman’s sister and multiple other people, and the boyfriend was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Monday. Police officer Adam Siefman said he found the victim sobbing uncontrollably with clear signs she had been attacked.

“I observed purple marks on the outside of (her) throat… with slight bruising that appeared consistent with being strangled,” Siefman wrote in the affidavit.

Decatur man accused of strangling woman, threatening deputy who arrested him

“During a Miranda interview, (the 26-year-old boyfriend) admitted to being in an argument with (her) about the possibility of her being pregnant by someone else... (He) denied making any physical contact with her inside or outside of the apartment.”

The girlfriend, whom the affidavit said had dated the man for about three months and is two months pregnant, said he locked his arm around her neck to stop her from leaving. “(She) said she had difficulty breathing, seeing and hearing,”  Siefman said. She told police she was finally able to break free and get out of the apartment, despite her boyfriend making another attempt to drag her back inside.

The boyfriend was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, aggravated battery to a pregnant woman, unlawful restraint and committing domestic battery while having prior domestic battery convictions. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed that the boyfriend remained held in custody Monday night in lieu of posting bail set at $75,000, which means he most post $7,500 to bond out. Prosecutors asked for bail of $100,000. If the boyfriend makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from the home of his girlfriend.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

