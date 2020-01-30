Police: Decatur man arrested had key to stolen car in pocket

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man was arrested with the key to a $15,000 stolen car in his pocket.

A sworn affidavit said the 20-year-old man was taken into custody at 1 a.m. Thursday after he was spotted near the vehicle, parked in the 2300 block of North Rosedale Avenue, which detectives found out was stolen when they ran the registration.

The affidavit said members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit had began following the man after he was seen to drive off as a passenger in another vehicle. Police Officer Brent Morey said that vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation and the man, who smelled of cannabis, was searched. Morey said a key later matched to the stolen vehicle was found in his pocket.

“(He) explained that he may have accidentally picked the key up at a residence in the Wabash area,” said Morey. Police didn’t buy that story and booked the man on a preliminary charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of the Macon County Jail showed the man remained in custody Thursday in lieu of making bail set at $20,000, which means he most post $2,000 to bond out.