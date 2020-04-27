Police: Decatur man arrested in Eldorado Street motel robbery

DECATUR — Police say a 41-year-old Decatur man was arrested on preliminary charges Friday in connection with an April 10 robbery at a local motel.
Court documents detail the suspect forcing his way into a motel room in the 1000 block of East Eldorado Street and physically assaulting the lone 50-year-old renter of the room. The suspect knocked on the motel room door, waited for the victim to open the door, and pushed him to the ground, according to police.
The suspect "punched him in the face, back of the head and on his sides" and "covered him up with the blanket from the bed," the sworn affidavit said. The suspect then went through the victim's pockets and $85 was reported stolen, the affidavit said.
Police say the suspect was recorded on video surveillance retreating to another room in the same motel after he finished robbing the victim. On camera, he took off his hooded sweatshirt and a face mask, police say.
Police said they were aided in their identification by another occupant of the room to which he retreated, who identified the suspect in a photo lineup on April 15. He claimed to only know the suspect by a nickname and had no knowledge of the robbery and "recalled (the suspect) saying he went up to the older white male's room to ask him a question," according to a sworn statement.
Court documents say the suspect was on parole after serving prison time for felony charges committed in Cook and Champaign counties.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of residential burglary and robbery. A check of jail records show he's still being held on $50,000 bail, meaning $5,000 is required for release.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
