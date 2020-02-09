Police: Decatur man arrested on attempted murder charge after trying to stab his mother

DECATUR — A 28-year-old Decatur man was arrested Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of attempted first-degree murder after police say he tried to stab his mother to death.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 45-year-old victim escaped with half-inch cuts to her right ear and right wrist when her son slashed at her with a large-bladed kitchen knife.

Copeland said police patrols had been called to a home in the 400 block of East Center Street at 8:36 a.m. “They made contact with the female victim who had blood trickling out of her right ear and a towel wrapped around her right wrist,” said Copeland.

“And blood was on the floor in several spots and there was a broken large-bladed kitchen knife on the couch. The victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment but her wounds were not serious.”

The man was located a short time later walking along the railroad tracks at North Illinois Street and East Garfield Avenue and arrested.

Copeland said the mother described her son as suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and said he had not been taking his prescribed medications.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

