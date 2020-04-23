Police: Decatur man beat girlfriend; preliminary charge of attempted murder filed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police said Decatur man Aric L. Corsby beat his girlfriend, pressed a gun to her head and shot at her Wednesday.

His girlfriend of five months said she was then made to shower blood from the assault from her body before being held prisoner for hours until she escaped when the 18-year-old Corsby fell asleep, authorities said. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said he was arrested just before 9 a.m. Wednesday and booked on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

He was also jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery and having no FOID card. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State Attorney’s Office.

Describing what happened to police in the affidavit, the girlfriend said her ordeal began when he accused her of cheating on him.

She said he then grabbed her by the throat and repeatedly punched her before beating her with his hands and feet and throwing her around the room by her hair.

“During the beating, Aric fired off a handgun into the ceiling,” wrote Police Officer Randy Clem in the statement. “Aric shot two more times into the wall at separate times, too. Aric pointed the gun toward (her) when he shot, but the bullets went past her into the wall.”