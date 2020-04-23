Police: Decatur man beat girlfriend; preliminary charge of attempted murder filed

DECATUR — Police said Decatur man Aric L. Corsby beat his girlfriend, pressed a gun to her head and shot at her Wednesday.
His girlfriend of five months said she was then made to shower blood from the assault from her body before being held prisoner for hours until she escaped when the 18-year-old Corsby fell asleep, authorities said. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said he was arrested just before 9 a.m. Wednesday and booked on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.
He was also jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery and having no FOID card. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State Attorney’s Office.
Describing what happened to police in the affidavit, the girlfriend said her ordeal began when he accused her of cheating on him.
She said he then grabbed her by the throat and repeatedly punched her before beating her with his hands and feet and throwing her around the room by her hair.
“During the beating, Aric fired off a handgun into the ceiling,” wrote Police Officer Randy Clem in the statement. “Aric shot two more times into the wall at separate times, too. Aric pointed the gun toward (her) when he shot, but the bullets went past her into the wall.”
Clem said the girlfriend then described Corsby digging the gun barrel into her neck while she lay face down on the bed and telling her he was going to kill her. “(She) reached back to grab the gun… and the gun fired, causing injury to her right middle finger,” Clem added.
The girlfriend told Clem she had blood in her ears, nose and mouth and was made to clean herself up in the shower by Corsby, who said her “face was messed up.” He then forced her to sit on the bed naked while making more threats to kill her, drown her pet puppy in the toilet and find and shoot her brother before finally he lay down to sleep, draping his legs over her so she couldn’t move.
Clem said she told police she finally made her escape hours later when Corsby was sleeping and she had managed to get free and slip out the backdoor before calling police.
Clem said he noted the gun injury to the victim’s right middle finger and saw bruising on her right arm, right shoulder, neck and face consistent with her version of events. A check of Macon County Jail records showed Corsby was being held without bond Thursday night.
