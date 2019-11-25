Police: Decatur man caught speeding faces charges after officers find heroin in his pocket

DECATUR — A 52-year-old man who was pulled over Monday morning for speeding and having expired registration is facing drug charges after officers say they found heroin in his sleeve.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said at 12:40 a.m., an officer followed a vehicle traveling south on 16th Street at a "high rate of speed," ran the registration and it was expired.

Copeland said when the officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Moore Street, the driver exited the vehicle and began walking toward the officer. The officer ordered the man back inside of his vehicle and saw a knotted plastic baggie on the floor board, Copeland said.

He said during a K-9 sniff of the vehicle, the dog alerted and the officer conducted a search. The 52-year-old driver handed the officer a pill bottle of a green, leafy substance, Copeland said. The officers located two more plastic bottles inside of his shirt sleeve, containing seven foil packets consistent with packaging of heroin.

The substance field tested positive for heroin and weighed 1.8 grams with packaging, Copeland said. The man was arrested and is facing two preliminary charges of manufacturing/delivery of heroin and possession of a controlled substance, both subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. Bond had not been set as of Monday morning.

