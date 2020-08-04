Police: Decatur man fired gunshots during a fight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man is facing preliminary weapons charges for allegedly firing gunshots after a fight broke out in the 1600 block of North College Street.

According to a written affidavit, the 27-year-old went to an apartment complex in the area around 6:52 p.m. Thursday carrying a black handgun in the front waistband of his pants as he approached a fight involving a group of women that lived in the apartments.

The affidavit says the suspect got into a fight with others that joined the altercation after he began making threats and implying he was carrying a gun.

A 28-year-old female recalled hearing six to eight gunshots as she was leaving the area with her aunt, who was involved in the altercation, according to a sworn affidavit. According to police, the 28-year-old went back to the scene and witnessed the gunman drive into a nearby alley and park and come back while she was calling the police.

Police say a loaded black .380 semi-automatic pistol was found under a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 1500 block of North College Street. According to the sworn statement, the suspect was seen walking on the south side of the College Street residence after moving his car into the alleyway.