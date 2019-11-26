You are the owner of this article.
Police: Decatur man needed staples to close head wounds after girlfriend hit him with bat
DECATUR — Police said a 64-year-old Decatur man who was clubbed to the ground by his bat-wielding girlfriend needed multiple staples to close two large lacerations in his scalp.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the violence broke out late Monday afternoon at the apartment the man shares with the 41-year-old woman. Writing in the affidavit, Officer Klintin Babb said the woman denied attacking her boyfriend of five years but Babb didn’t buy her story that the man had walked into the apartment already injured.

“After speaking to (her), I checked the apartment rear stairwell and parking lot, but did not observe any suspected blood outside of the apartment,” said Babb. He earlier noted in the affidavit that both wounds in the boyfriend’s head were bleeding.

The boyfriend told police he had been struck during an argument with his girlfriend. “(He) advised during the verbal argument he turned his back to her and she struck him one time in the back of the head with a wooden bat,” added Babb. “He advised this caused him to fall to the floor; he advised he had a criminal complaint.”

The man was later treated at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where medical staff told police the head wounds required staples to close.

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Macon County Jail records showed the girlfriend remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of posting $10,000 bail; prosecutors had asked for $40,000. If she makes bail, she is ordered to stay away from the victim and his home.

