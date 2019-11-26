Police: Decatur man needed staples to close head wounds after girlfriend hit him with bat

DECATUR — Police said a 64-year-old Decatur man who was clubbed to the ground by his bat-wielding girlfriend needed multiple staples to close two large lacerations in his scalp.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the violence broke out late Monday afternoon at the apartment the man shares with the 41-year-old woman. Writing in the affidavit, Officer Klintin Babb said the woman denied attacking her boyfriend of five years but Babb didn’t buy her story that the man had walked into the apartment already injured.
“After speaking to (her), I checked the apartment rear stairwell and parking lot, but did not observe any suspected blood outside of the apartment,” said Babb. He earlier noted in the affidavit that both wounds in the boyfriend’s head were bleeding.
The boyfriend told police he had been struck during an argument with his girlfriend. “(He) advised during the verbal argument he turned his back to her and she struck him one time in the back of the head with a wooden bat,” added Babb. “He advised this caused him to fall to the floor; he advised he had a criminal complaint.”
You have free articles remaining.
The man was later treated at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where medical staff told police the head wounds required staples to close.
The woman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Macon County Jail records showed the girlfriend remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of posting $10,000 bail; prosecutors had asked for $40,000. If she makes bail, she is ordered to stay away from the victim and his home.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Maurice K. Dozier
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid