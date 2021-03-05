Police: Decatur man put woman in chokehold, pulled out hair, punched her during December altercation

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man placed a woman in a chokehold and started pulling her hair out during a late-December evening altercation in the 660 block of East Arlington Avenue.

Court documents say on Dec. 26 the 46-year-old became involved in an argument with the woman inside their residence, as they were in a dating relationship, that turned into the two of them wrestling in a hallway near the kitchen. Documents say the woman was cut by a knife the man had been holding while the couple fell onto the ground.

A sworn affidavit said the woman decided to leave the residence and stepped outside. The man followed her onto the front yard, demanding she go back inside. After she refused to go back inside the house, the man placed her in a chokehold and later started pulling on her arms to try and get her back inside, according to the affidavit.

Police say the woman had thrown herself on the ground to prevent him from taking her back inside, and while she was on the ground, he was pulling her hair out from the back of her head.

The man also punched the woman in the face while they were in the front yard, police say. The affidavit said she was able to get away by running to her sister's residence down the street.

