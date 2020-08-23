 Skip to main content
Police: Decatur man robbed of gun he carried for protection
DECATUR — A Decatur man who said he carried a gun for his own protection was held up at gunpoint Saturday and robbed of his firearm, police report.

The 34-year-old victim is quoted as telling police a friend had driven both the victim and the victim's 3-year-old son to a discount store in the 600 block of South Oakland Avenue. The victim had gone into the business on his own and came out around 3:33 p.m. when he said he recognized a man he knew standing near the front of the car.

“He told us he doesn't know him all that well but knows him enough that they exchange greetings when they see each other,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police. “He said they shook hands and both got in the vehicle.”

Copeland said the victim recalled making some small talk and, as the man was getting out of the vehicle, he suddenly reached down and grabbed a 9mm semi-automatic handgun the victim had earlier placed between his seat and the car’s center console.

When the victim looks up, he finds himself staring down the barrel of his own gun and another handgun the robber brought with him. The robber walks backward keeping the car and its occupants covered until he could flee the area.

Copeland said the man is now being sought on armed robbery charges. “The victim said he had carried the weapon due to the massive uptick in gun violence in Decatur,” the detective added.

The victim had a valid FOID card but no concealed carry permit. He was then arrested on a preliminary charge of unlawful use of weapons. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

