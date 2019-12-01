You are the owner of this article.
Police: Decatur man's argument with girlfriend ends with arrest
DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who got into an argument with his girlfriend over using her car to see another woman was arrested Friday when he turned his anger onto patrol officers.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said officers had arrived in North Portage Place around 8:44 a.m. to find the 26-year-old man yelling at his 28-year-old girlfriend. Copeland said he ignored requests to calm down and then began advancing on police with clenched fists and was shot with a stun gun and arrested.

“He was booked on charges of aggravated assault and resisting and obstructing police,” said Copeland. “Assault is placing someone in fear or receiving an imminent battery.”

Copeland said the woman told officers she had found her vehicle at the home of the other woman the previous night and she said it wasn’t the first time she had found it there.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

