Police: Decatur man scratched, shoved pregnant ex-wife

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man pushed down his ex-wife who is pregnant with his child, scratched her and pushed his knee against her stomach. The man denied to police that anything physical happened, court documents said.

The woman, 37, told police the incident happened at about 8:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of North Water Street, according to the court documents.

Officer Clayton Zilz in a sworn statement wrote that the man, 32, "held her down on the bed by placing his left hand on her chest and had his left knee pressed against the right side of her stomach" and that he "was screaming in her face and digging his finger nails into her chest."

The woman is 19 weeks pregnant. Court documents say the victim reported her stomach hurting afterwards.

The man was booked into Macon County Jail Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a pregnant person and domestic battery with prior convictions. According to jail records, he's being held on $10,000 bail, meaning $1,000 is required to bond out.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State Attorney's Office.

