Police: Decatur man seen throwing down, kicking woman in front yard

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested on a preliminary battery charge after a witness saw him throw his girlfriend down and kick her.
Court documents say the 23-year-old and the woman were in the front yard of a residence in the 900 block of West William Street on Friday around 12:24 a.m. when the witness called to report the incident. The man reportedly "threw or slung the female down on the ground and started kicking her multiple times," the documents read.
A sworn affidavit says he then dragged the woman into the road, then back into the grass where he threw her down two more times. The couple started "looking for something on the ground" once the altercation was over, according to the affidavit.
Police say the couple denied any physical altercation happening. An officer at the scene reported the woman having a bloody nose.
The man was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail early Friday morning on a preliminary charge of domestic battery and was released the same morning on $1,000 bond, according to check of jail records Sunday afternoon.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
