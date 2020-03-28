You are the owner of this article.
Police: Decatur man shot, wounded at East Division Street house party
Police: Decatur man shot, wounded at East Division Street house party

DECATUR — Police say a 25-year-old Decatur man is receiving treatment after being shot at a house party early Saturday. 

The party was in the 500 block of East Division Street, Sgt. Steve Carroll said Saturday afternoon. Police were dispatched around 12:35 a.m., according to written reports. 

Carroll said four to five shots were fired and the victim was struck, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening and he is expected to recover.

There are no suspects at this time, Carroll said. An investigation is ongoing. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

