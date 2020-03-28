Police: Decatur man shot, wounded at house party

DECATUR — Police say a 25-year-old Decatur man is receiving treatment after being shot at a house party early Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
The party was in the 500 block of East Division Street, Sgt. Steve Carroll said Saturday afternoon. Police were dispatched around 12:35 a.m., according to written reports.
Carroll said four to five shots were fired and the victim was struck, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening and he is expected to recover.
There are no suspects at this time, Carroll said. An investigation is ongoing.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.