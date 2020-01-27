Police: Decatur man steals grandmother's debit card, drains her account

DECATUR — Police said a 24-year-old Decatur man who stole his grandmother’s debit card took $765 out of her account in less than 24 hours.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the card theft occurred June 2 and officers found and arrested the grandson Friday night. He was booked on a preliminary charge of unlawful use of a debit card; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The affidavit said the woman noted she had $865.90 in her bank account on June 1 and she found she had just $100 left when she checked the balance the next day.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday night showed the man remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $4,400, which means he most post $440 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.