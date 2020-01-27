You are the owner of this article.
Police: Decatur man steals grandmother's debit card, drains her account
DECATUR — Police said a 24-year-old Decatur man who stole his grandmother’s debit card took $765 out of her account in less than 24 hours.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the card theft occurred June 2 and officers found and arrested the grandson Friday night. He was booked on a preliminary charge of unlawful use of a debit card; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The affidavit said the woman noted she had $865.90 in her bank account on June 1 and she found she had just $100 left when she checked the balance the next day.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday night showed the man remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $4,400, which means he most post $440 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

