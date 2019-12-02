You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Decatur man threatened family with gun, arrested after police dog bite
0 comments

Police: Decatur man threatened family with gun, arrested after police dog bite

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — An intoxicated Decatur man who pointed a gun at his family and was overheard by police firing multiple shots into the air was arrested after he was chased down and bitten by a police dog, reports say.

The 47-year-old man was taken into custody in the wake of the incident Thursday evening. He was booked on preliminary charges of the reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said he was also charged with aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Austin Clark said the man started causing trouble when he showed up at 5:30 p.m, drunk, looking for his ex-wife at an address in the 1500 block of North Morgan Street. He became angry and pulled out a 9mm handgun, according to Clark, before an adult male family member — fearing for his family which included children — escorted the man out of the house.

“Once outside ... he stood on the public sidewalk and pointed the gun at (the adult male),” said Clark. “He then pointed the gun into the air and fired approximately two to three shots. He then fired another five to six shots into the air prior to leaving. I was nearby in the area and heard the shots fired.”

Police quickly found the man as he fled on foot through an alley in the 1500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and they accuse him of refusing to stop while pursued by a squad car with flashing lights.

“...He was given numerous loud, clear, concise orders to lay on the ground,” said Clark. “He did not comply ... and was ultimately bit by DPD K9 Aldo. He was then taken into custody ... officers located an empty (gun) magazine in his back left pants pocket.”

Police said they backtracked along the man’s flight path where Aldo the police dog searched out the 9mm handgun which still had six live rounds in the magazine and one live bullet in the chamber.

During questioning, Clark said the man admitted to having an argument with his family but denied all knowledge of the gun or using it. He claimed he had found and picked up the empty magazine police had pulled from his pocket.

Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Monday night in lieu of posting bail set at $120,000; prosecutors had asked for $150,000.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News