Police: Decatur man threatened family with gun, arrested after police dog bite

DECATUR — An intoxicated Decatur man who pointed a gun at his family and was overheard by police firing multiple shots into the air was arrested after he was chased down and bitten by a police dog, reports say.
The 47-year-old man was taken into custody in the wake of the incident Thursday evening. He was booked on preliminary charges of the reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said he was also charged with aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Writing in the affidavit, Officer Austin Clark said the man started causing trouble when he showed up at 5:30 p.m, drunk, looking for his ex-wife at an address in the 1500 block of North Morgan Street. He became angry and pulled out a 9mm handgun, according to Clark, before an adult male family member — fearing for his family which included children — escorted the man out of the house.
“Once outside ... he stood on the public sidewalk and pointed the gun at (the adult male),” said Clark. “He then pointed the gun into the air and fired approximately two to three shots. He then fired another five to six shots into the air prior to leaving. I was nearby in the area and heard the shots fired.”
Police quickly found the man as he fled on foot through an alley in the 1500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and they accuse him of refusing to stop while pursued by a squad car with flashing lights.
You have free articles remaining.
“...He was given numerous loud, clear, concise orders to lay on the ground,” said Clark. “He did not comply ... and was ultimately bit by DPD K9 Aldo. He was then taken into custody ... officers located an empty (gun) magazine in his back left pants pocket.”
Police said they backtracked along the man’s flight path where Aldo the police dog searched out the 9mm handgun which still had six live rounds in the magazine and one live bullet in the chamber.
During questioning, Clark said the man admitted to having an argument with his family but denied all knowledge of the gun or using it. He claimed he had found and picked up the empty magazine police had pulled from his pocket.
Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Monday night in lieu of posting bail set at $120,000; prosecutors had asked for $150,000.
2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid