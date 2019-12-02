Police: Decatur man threatened family with gun, arrested after police dog bite

DECATUR — An intoxicated Decatur man who pointed a gun at his family and was overheard by police firing multiple shots into the air was arrested after he was chased down and bitten by a police dog, reports say.

The 47-year-old man was taken into custody in the wake of the incident Thursday evening. He was booked on preliminary charges of the reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said he was also charged with aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Austin Clark said the man started causing trouble when he showed up at 5:30 p.m, drunk, looking for his ex-wife at an address in the 1500 block of North Morgan Street. He became angry and pulled out a 9mm handgun, according to Clark, before an adult male family member — fearing for his family which included children — escorted the man out of the house.