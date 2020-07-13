Police: Decatur man threatened woman with knife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who threatened to kill a woman with a knife outside of her apartment faces preliminary charges.

Court documents say the 39-year-old man was arrested Friday at about 2:25 p.m. after showing up at the woman's apartment in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to a sworn court affidavit, the man also attacked her outside the residence on June 7 and threatened to kill her while holding a "knife or box cutter" to her throat.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Friday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the State Attorney's Office.

A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed him to be held on $60,000 bail, meaning $6,000 is required for release on bond.

