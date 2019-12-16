Police: Decatur man tried to murder victim for stealing his television

DECATUR — Police say Decatur man James H. Ballard stabbed and tried to kill another man for allegedly stealing his television.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said a patrol officer was approached by the 35-year-old victim about 12:18 a.m. Saturday. The man said he had been stabbed outside an apartment building in the 300 block of North Monroe Street.

The affidavit describes the victim as telling police the man who stabbed him goes by the nickname “Bump.” The officer said he remembered Ballard, 45, had the same nickname and he also recalled him positively identifying the victim as the person who had burgled his home previously and taken his television.

“At that time James was extremely upset and stated several times ‘I’ll kill him, I’m going to kill him’, referring to (the victim),” the affidavit said.

Police said they immediately went to Ballard’s address in the 500 block of West William Street and found him with “suspected blood on his hands” and claiming he knew nothing about the stabbing.