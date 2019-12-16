You are the owner of this article.
Police: Decatur man tried to murder victim for stealing his television
DECATUR — Police say Decatur man James H. Ballard stabbed and tried to kill another man for allegedly stealing his television.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said a patrol officer was approached by the 35-year-old victim about 12:18 a.m. Saturday. The man said he had been stabbed outside an apartment building in the 300 block of North Monroe Street.

The affidavit describes the victim as telling police the man who stabbed him goes by the nickname “Bump.” The officer said he remembered Ballard, 45, had the same nickname and he also recalled him positively identifying the victim as the person who had burgled his home previously and taken his television.

“At that time James was extremely upset and stated several times ‘I’ll kill him, I’m going to kill him’, referring to (the victim),” the affidavit said.

Police said they immediately went to Ballard’s address in the 500 block of West William Street and found him with “suspected blood on his hands” and claiming he knew nothing about the stabbing.

But the affidavit noted that Ballard’s fiancee said he told her a week ago that he was “going to get him” in reference to the victim. Later, at police headquarters, the affidavit said Ballard asked an officer for a cigarette and began talking about what had happened. “I’m going to jail, he steals my (expletive), I’m going to jail,” the affidavit quotes him as saying. “I’ll go to jail, I’ll do life, I don’t give a (expletive). He ain’t gonna take nothing from me.”

Ballard was booked on a preliminary charge of attempted murder and remained in the Macon County Jail on Monday in lieu of posting bail set at $250,000. Prosecutors had asked for $750,000. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.  

Police said the stab wound suffered by the victim was deep and serious. The affidavit said doctors who treated the wound were able to “fully insert two fingers” into it, making the wound “at least three inches in length.” The victim also had a chin cut that required sutures to close.

James Ballard was arrested on Dec. 14 after police say he stabbed a man in Decatur. 

 Analisa Trofimuk

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

