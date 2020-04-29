Police: Decatur man who fired a shotgun from the backseat of a car facing weapons charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR— Police say they arrested a Decatur man who fired a shotgun multiple times from the backseat of a vehicle during an altercation Monday night.

According to sworn affidavit, the shots were fired following a domestic battery incident around 8:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Division Street where police say the 18-year-old suspect approached his girlfriend in a parked car and started forcefully choking her and pulling her hair.

After two witnesses of the incident intervening, the suspect "reached into the back seat of his vehicle" parked nearby, "retrieved a shotgun," and got into the back driver's side seat of his vehicle, the affidavit said.

The vehicle was later seen at Decatur Memorial Hospital where the front seat passenger, a 19-year-old female, was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg received during an altercation in the East Division area, court documents say.

Police wrote in an affidavit the suspect fired the shotgun from the back passenger seat window. The hospitalized passenger claimed the suspect shot in self-defense, approximately three times, "as their vehicle was shot at first," the affidavit said.

Two other passengers that were in the vehicle at the time were not located by police, according to the document.