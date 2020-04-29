Police: Decatur man who fired a shotgun from the backseat of a car facing weapons charges

DECATUR— Police say they arrested a Decatur man who fired a shotgun multiple times from the backseat of a vehicle during an altercation Monday night.
According to sworn affidavit, the shots were fired following a domestic battery incident around 8:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Division Street where police say the 18-year-old suspect approached his girlfriend in a parked car and started forcefully choking her and pulling her hair.
After two witnesses of the incident intervening, the suspect "reached into the back seat of his vehicle" parked nearby, "retrieved a shotgun," and got into the back driver's side seat of his vehicle, the affidavit said.
The vehicle was later seen at Decatur Memorial Hospital where the front seat passenger, a 19-year-old female, was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg received during an altercation in the East Division area, court documents say.
Police wrote in an affidavit the suspect fired the shotgun from the back passenger seat window. The hospitalized passenger claimed the suspect shot in self-defense, approximately three times, "as their vehicle was shot at first," the affidavit said.
Two other passengers that were in the vehicle at the time were not located by police, according to the document.
The suspect was arrested and booked Tuesday evening into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated domestic battery, reckless discharge of a firearm and vehicular invasion. A check of jail records Wednesday showed the suspect remains held on $100,000 bail, meaning $10,000 is required for release.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.