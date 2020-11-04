Police: Decatur mom run over and killed during drug dispute

DECATUR — Police reports say that Decatur woman was run over and killed after getting into a dispute with a mechanic during a drug deal.
But their meeting broke down into an altercation, according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur police, and 27-year-old Alisha A. Gordon struggled to get out of the car driven by Christopher R. Castelli, 32.
The affidavit said video surveillance from the late Friday night death scene at the intersection of Dolphin Court and Kent Avenue shows Castelli’s car accelerating forward and jolting to a halt as Gordon tried to exit. The video shows this happening a second time but, on this occasion, Gordon does get clear.
Police Officer Austin Lewis said Gordon is seen standing in the road with the passenger door wide open as the car is thrown into reverse, accelerating toward her. “The open passenger side door strikes the front seat passenger, who is later identified as Alisha Gordon, knocking her to the ground and under the vehicle,” said Lewis, a member of the police department’s specialist Fatal Accident Investigation Team.
“Alisha is subsequently run over both on her chest and face/head by the passenger side tires of the vehicle.”
Lewis said Castelli then rapidly drove around the woman and was seen accelerating away “at a high rate of speed”, leaving the victim, the mother of a week-old child, dead at the scene from her terrible crushing injuries.
Lewis said Castelli was tracked down using the video information and by officers sifting through the records of Gordon’s phone, recovered from the roadway next to her broken body. He said it contained Facebook Messenger texts between the mother and a man identified as “Chris Green”. That Facebook account for Green’s messenger profile was later deleted by Castelli but not before police had found his picture on their way to identifying Chris Green as really being him.
The silver Toyota sedan Castelli had texted Gordon he would be driving matched the vehicle seen in the surveillance video.
Lewis said in the affidavit that Christopher said he knew Gordon through Facebook and "admitted to getting into an altercation with Alisha and ultimately striking her with the door of his vehicle as he backed up.”
Police allege that Castelli, arrested Tuesday afternoon and formerly employed as a mechanic at a Decatur automobile dealership, had driven his car into work on Monday where he changed the passenger side tire “and washed off the passenger side of his vehicle before leaving work early,” according to Lewis.
Police later examined the car and found dried stains that tested positive for blood in the passenger side wheel well.
Castelli was booked on preliminary charges of reckless homicide, failure to render aid at the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident resulting in death or injury. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed that Castelli is being held in custody with bond set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released.
