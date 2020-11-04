Police: Decatur mom run over and killed during drug dispute

DECATUR — Police reports say that Decatur woman was run over and killed after getting into a dispute with a mechanic during a drug deal.

But their meeting broke down into an altercation, according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur police, and 27-year-old Alisha A. Gordon struggled to get out of the car driven by Christopher R. Castelli, 32.

The affidavit said video surveillance from the late Friday night death scene at the intersection of Dolphin Court and Kent Avenue shows Castelli’s car accelerating forward and jolting to a halt as Gordon tried to exit. The video shows this happening a second time but, on this occasion, Gordon does get clear.

Police Officer Austin Lewis said Gordon is seen standing in the road with the passenger door wide open as the car is thrown into reverse, accelerating toward her. “The open passenger side door strikes the front seat passenger, who is later identified as Alisha Gordon, knocking her to the ground and under the vehicle,” said Lewis, a member of the police department’s specialist Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

“Alisha is subsequently run over both on her chest and face/head by the passenger side tires of the vehicle.”