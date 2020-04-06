Police: Decatur murder suspect turns himself in

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Bryant K. Bunch, the man sought on a first-degree murder arrest warrant in a Decatur homicide, turned himself in to police Monday.

A statement from Decatur Police said Bunch, 44, surrendered to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

He had been named as a suspect in the shooting death of Devin Slater, 44, who died from multiple gunshot wounds near 8 Montgomery Place, close by the intersection of South Dennis Avenue and West Wood Street in the city’s West End Sunday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at 6:43 p.m. according to Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.

Decatur Police would not comment on or confirm social media rumors that an attempted arson attack at one house and shots fired at a second Decatur home Sunday night were linked to the murder.

The social media posts had suggested the incidents were in revenge for Slater's death. “No comment on that,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland.

Written police reports said a house in the 1500 block of North Church Street was hit by multiple bullets at 10:57 p.m. Sunday. Copeland said police believed nobody was home and nobody was hurt when bullets tore into the structure, leaving holes in the walls and damaging a television. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.