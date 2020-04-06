Police: Decatur murder suspect turns himself in

DECATUR — Bryant K. Bunch, the man sought on a first-degree murder arrest warrant in a Decatur homicide, turned himself in to police Monday.
A statement from Decatur Police said Bunch, 44, surrendered to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.
He had been named as a suspect in the shooting death of Devin Slater, 44, who died from multiple gunshot wounds near 8 Montgomery Place, close by the intersection of South Dennis Avenue and West Wood Street in the city’s West End Sunday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at 6:43 p.m. according to Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.
Decatur Police would not comment on or confirm social media rumors that an attempted arson attack at one house and shots fired at a second Decatur home Sunday night were linked to the murder.
The social media posts had suggested the incidents were in revenge for Slater's death. “No comment on that,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland.
Written police reports said a house in the 1500 block of North Church Street was hit by multiple bullets at 10:57 p.m. Sunday. Copeland said police believed nobody was home and nobody was hurt when bullets tore into the structure, leaving holes in the walls and damaging a television. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.
The arson attempt occurred less than half an hour later Sunday at 11:21 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of West Harrison Avenue. Copeland said someone tried to set items on fire on a porch but the attempt largely failed. He said nobody was home and no injuries were reported in this incident, either, and the arson attempt caused only minor damage.
Copeland also said he could not confirm or comment on whether people listed as living at the site of the arson and the shots fired incident were connected in any way with Bunch.
Copeland said both the attempted arson and the house shooting remained under investigation.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
