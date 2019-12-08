Police: Decatur video may have captured gunfire on North Taylor Avenue

DECATUR — A Decatur homeowner may have captured a gunshot outside his home on video, but police aren’t sure.

Sgt. Erik Ethell with Decatur Police said the 70-year-old resident, who lives in the 200 block of North Taylor Avenue, called in at 5:28 p.m. Friday to report he had heard shots fired. His home surveillance video, viewed by patrol officers, does appear to show what could be a muzzle flash coming from between neighboring buildings.

“But it could have been some other type of flash, like a firework or something,” Ethell said. “The homeowner said he saw what he believed to be the muzzle flash, didn’t see any persons, and said minutes later he heard three more gunshots.”

Ethell said police checked the area but found no shell casings and no signs of bullet damage.

