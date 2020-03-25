You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Decatur woman arrested after battering boyfriend
0 comments

Police: Decatur woman arrested after battering boyfriend

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man who told police he stayed with a physically abusive girlfriend because he “thought he could change her” was found by patrol officers walking away from his home at 4:30 a.m. Monday with multiple bleeding lacerations and scratches to his face, head and throat, a sworn affidavit said.

The 24-year-old victim, who has a disability and walks with a limp, is quoted as saying she pushed him down multiple times as well as repeatedly slapping and punching him, grabbing him by the throat and scratching him and then hitting him in the back of a head with a vase.

The man told police the woman’s assault was sparked by her wanting to throw him out of his residence after they got into an argument because he had found out she was cheating on him.

“(He) told me that (she) routinely batters him on a daily basis,” said Officer Brent Morey, writing in the affidavit. “He told me he thought he could change her so he stayed with her. He told me she is pregnant with his child.”

Morey said he had also spoken to witnesses who saw the assault and confirmed that the live-in girlfriend, whom the victim has dated for the last eight months, was seen “punching, slapping and pushing him.” Morey added: “The witnesses stated that she shoved him down several times and slammed his hand in the rear door repeatedly.”

Morey said he questioned the woman who confirmed she wanted the man out of the home but denied battering him and instead claimed he had battered her.

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records show the woman is free on $2,000 bail after posting $300 to bond out. Her bail conditions order her to stay away from both the victim and his home.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News