Police: Decatur woman arrested after shooting boyfriend, tells police she was battered

DECATUR — Police say a 34-year-old woman was arrested after she shot her boyfriend, telling officers she did so after he battered her repeatedly.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police officers responded to the 1800 block of West U.S. 36 around 12:29 a.m. Thursday on a call about a domestic battery with a gunshot victim.

The man is being treated at a local hospital for a single gunshot wound in his upper right shoulder blade, the affidavit said. It said the bullet was lodged into his rib cage on his right side causing arterial damage that required surgery, but he was expected to recover.

The woman told police that the man grabbed her around the throat while she was driving back to Decatur from Bloomington, where they had dropped off a friend. They made stops at multiple gas stations and a liquor store and the arguing continued, according to the affidavit. She said he punched or backhanded her in the face multiple times.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The man was in the driver's seat after one of the stops and he later pulled over down the road and pulled a firearm out of the driver's side door, police said. He pointed the gun at himself before she lunged for it and got it away from him, she said.