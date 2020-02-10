Police: Decatur woman awoke to find son trying to stab her to death

DECATUR — A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit filed Monday provided new details in the case against Tracy T. Cunningham, the 28-year-old man facing a preliminary charge of attempted murder for trying to stab his mother to death.

The affidavit quotes the 45-year-old mother as saying she had been asleep at 8:30 a.m. Saturday when the alleged attack commenced. “(She) stated she was awoken by her son, Tracy Cunningham, stabbing her in the right ear with a butcher knife,” said Officer Jeffrey Klebe in the affidavit.

“Brown stated that when she awoke, Cunningham stabbed her again in the right wrist and she heard him saying (expletive, expletive).”

Klebe said the mother began screaming that she’d been stabbed and her cries awakened a male friend, who protected her by chasing Cunningham out of the house. The friend is quoted as telling police he woke up in time to see Cunningham holding the weapon and still trying to stab his mother with it.

Interviewed by Klebe, the victim said she didn’t know why her son would want to kill her. But she also said he deals with mental illness including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.