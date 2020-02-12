Police: Decatur woman finds child's father in her bedroom stealing money

DECATUR — A woman told police that the estranged father of her child broke into her home, entered her bedroom and stole $400, according to a sworn Decatur Police affidavit.

Police say the crime happened on the night of Oct. 3, 2019, and officers found and arrested the 22-year-old man close to 1 a.m. Saturday.

A teenage relative of the mother told police she had been asleep on a couch in the woman's home in the 800 block of South Webster Street when she woke up to find the man standing over her.

She said he asked her where the woman was and then walked into the woman’s bedroom.

“(She) heard (the woman) start screaming and state something to the effect of ‘take the money,’” said the statement. “The juvenile reports observing the kitchen window open and items moved from under the window from when (the man) unlawfully entered the residence.”

The woman told police the man had not lived at that address since February 2019.