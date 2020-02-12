You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Decatur woman finds child's father in her bedroom stealing money
0 comments

Police: Decatur woman finds child's father in her bedroom stealing money

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A woman told police that the estranged father of her child broke into her home, entered her bedroom and stole $400, according to a sworn Decatur Police affidavit.

Police say the crime happened on the night of Oct. 3, 2019, and officers found and arrested the 22-year-old man close to 1 a.m. Saturday.

A teenage relative of the mother told police she had been asleep on a couch in the woman's home in the 800 block of South Webster Street when she woke up to find the man standing over her.

She said he asked her where the woman was and then walked into the woman’s bedroom.

“(She) heard (the woman) start screaming and state something to the effect of ‘take the money,’” said the statement. “The juvenile reports observing the kitchen window open and items moved from under the window from when (the man) unlawfully entered the residence.”

The woman told police the man had not lived at that address since February 2019.

He was booked on preliminary charges of residential burglary and felony criminal trespass to a residence; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Macon County Jail records showed the man is free on $7,000 bail after posting $700 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News