Police: Decatur woman's assault escalates civil dispute into criminal matter

DECATUR — Police said they repeatedly told a Decatur woman that her dispute with her boyfriend over missing keys was a civil matter that did not involve law enforcement.
But they said it escalated into a criminal case when the officers watched the 39-year-old woman push the man and then hit him in the shoulder. She was immediately arrested at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday and booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A sworn affidavit said the incident began at 1:08 a.m. when police were called to the home shared by the couple in the 1000 block of South Webster Street. They were arguing over missing keys to a vehicle they both use, the affidavit said. Decatur Police Officer Justin Closen, accompanied by a sergeant, said he told the woman their argument was not a matter for the police.
“We attempted to leave on two different occasions and both times (the woman) called back to 911, claiming a verbal altercation was going on,” said Closen. He said police offered to drive the woman and the 36-year-old man away from the scene to avoid further trouble, but neither was willing to leave.
The officers said they were still parked outside when, looking through a glass storm door, they said they saw the woman shove the man in the chest so hard he almost fell over.
“While (the man) was off balance, Sgt. (Brandon) Rolfs observed her raise her right arm higher than her shoulder to hit him on the top/back of his left shoulder. This caused him to stumble ... and move away from her while pushing her back,” added Closen.
“She was immediately taken into custody after striking him.”
Macon County Jail records showed the woman remained in custody Thursday night in lieu of posting bail set at $2,000, which means she needs $200 to bond out. If she makes bail, she is ordered to stay away from the man.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977.