Police: Decatur woman's assault escalates civil dispute into criminal matter

DECATUR — Police said they repeatedly told a Decatur woman that her dispute with her boyfriend over missing keys was a civil matter that did not involve law enforcement.

But they said it escalated into a criminal case when the officers watched the 39-year-old woman push the man and then hit him in the shoulder. She was immediately arrested at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday and booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A sworn affidavit said the incident began at 1:08 a.m. when police were called to the home shared by the couple in the 1000 block of South Webster Street. They were arguing over missing keys to a vehicle they both use, the affidavit said. Decatur Police Officer Justin Closen, accompanied by a sergeant, said he told the woman their argument was not a matter for the police.

“We attempted to leave on two different occasions and both times (the woman) called back to 911, claiming a verbal altercation was going on,” said Closen. He said police offered to drive the woman and the 36-year-old man away from the scene to avoid further trouble, but neither was willing to leave.

