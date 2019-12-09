Police: Decatur woman shot father of her child in self-defense

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur woman shot the 33-year-old father of her child to defend herself after he attacked her while she was in a vehicle Sunday evening.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent at 6:50 p.m. to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in response to the man having been shot in his right side.

He told police the woman had shot him in front of his home in the 3800 block of East Grand Avenue, Copeland said. Police began their investigation and contacted the 29-year-old woman, who voluntarily came to the Decatur Police Department for questioning.

Copeland said the woman had several injuries to her face from the man battering her while she was inside of her vehicle. She had a shunt in her head from a previous injury, and a blow to the head could be fatal, Copeland said.

The woman told police she shot the man in self-defense, Copeland said. He said the woman is not facing charges for the shooting, but is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for lack of a concealed carry license.

The man was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery and unlawful vehicular invasion. Bond has not been set as of Monday morning.