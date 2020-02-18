Police: Decatur woman stabs boyfriend with 2 kitchen knives

DECATUR — Police said a woman armed herself with two kitchen knives and stabbed her Decatur boyfriend after an argument.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 34-year-old victim suffered a painful half-inch-long laceration to his left bicep in the attack, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 3100 block of North Constant View Drive.

The victim told police he had been arguing with the 27-year-old mother of his child, whom he has dated for seven years, “about her being more interested in another female than she was in him,” according to the affidavit.

Police Officer Brad Saul, who interviewed the victim, said the argument had gone on for several minutes in the apartment’s kitchen before the man walked toward the woman saying, “Baby, come here.”

Saul continued: “At this time, (she) grabbed two kitchen knives that were lying on the kitchen counter. (The victim) indicated he just stood there and said ‘Really, two knives?’ At that time he indicated that (she) lunged toward him with both knives in her right hand.”

Saul said he examined and photographed the wound and the hole the knives had made in the victim’s sweatshirt.