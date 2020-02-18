You are the owner of this article.
Police: Decatur woman stabs boyfriend with 2 kitchen knives
DECATUR — Police said a woman armed herself with two kitchen knives and stabbed her Decatur boyfriend after an argument. 

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 34-year-old victim suffered a painful half-inch-long laceration to his left bicep in the attack, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 3100 block of North Constant View Drive.

The victim told police he had been arguing with the 27-year-old mother of his child, whom he has dated for seven years, “about her being more interested in another female than she was in him,” according to the affidavit.

Police Officer Brad Saul, who interviewed the victim, said the argument had gone on for several minutes in the apartment’s kitchen before the man walked toward the woman saying, “Baby, come here.”

Saul continued: “At this time, (she) grabbed two kitchen knives that were lying on the kitchen counter. (The victim) indicated he just stood there and said ‘Really, two knives?’ At that time he indicated that (she) lunged toward him with both knives in her right hand.”

Saul said he examined and photographed the wound and the hole the knives had made in the victim’s sweatshirt.

The woman was placed under arrest within 20 minutes of the incident and booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Macon County Jail records show the woman is free on $7,500 bail, which means she posted $750 to bond out.

Her bail conditions order her to stay away from her boyfriend and his home and she is being electronically monitored, which will set off an alarm if she approaches within 300 feet of the man or his residence.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

