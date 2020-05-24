You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Decatur woman uses stimulus money to buy cannabis, is robbed
0 comments
top story

Police: Decatur woman uses stimulus money to buy cannabis, is robbed

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon while waiting to buy cannabis from a street dealer, police said.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police said the 20-year-old victim told officers she had just cashed her federal government stimulus check. She was sitting in her vehicle near the intersection of West Olive and North Monroe streets around 2:15 p.m. waiting for a person to bring her the cannabis when she heard somebody outside near her car window.

“She looked up and saw this black male holding a black handgun and pointing it at her who said ‘Gimme all that (expletive), fool,’” said Copeland, reading from the police report of the robbery.

The woman handed over her cash and the robber fled on foot. He is described as being of thin build and was wearing a black mask, black T-shirt and white shoes.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Doorbell video shows invasion

A doorbell video of a shocking daylight home invasion in Arlington Heights released by police Thursday shows a chaotic scene before the attemp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News