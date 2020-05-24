Police: Decatur woman uses stimulus money to buy cannabis, is robbed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A Decatur woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon while waiting to buy cannabis from a street dealer, police said.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police said the 20-year-old victim told officers she had just cashed her federal government stimulus check. She was sitting in her vehicle near the intersection of West Olive and North Monroe streets around 2:15 p.m. waiting for a person to bring her the cannabis when she heard somebody outside near her car window.

“She looked up and saw this black male holding a black handgun and pointing it at her who said ‘Gimme all that (expletive), fool,’” said Copeland, reading from the police report of the robbery.

The woman handed over her cash and the robber fled on foot. He is described as being of thin build and was wearing a black mask, black T-shirt and white shoes.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.