Police doubt Decatur man's version of how he came to be shot

DECATUR — Police have some doubts about a Decatur man’s version of events on how he came to have a through-and-through bullet wound in his left thigh Saturday night.

Police reports said the 50-year-old man told officers he suffered the non life-threatening injury about 9:30 p.m. as he was walking to his home in the 1000 block of West Cerro Gordo Street.

“He said he heard three or four shots fired and believed they were far away, but then he realized he had been shot,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police.

Copeland said the man did not want to offer more information and the positioning and angle of the wound did not match up with his description of how he had been shot.

