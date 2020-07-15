Police: Driver in crash that killed pregnant Decatur woman was going 60-70 mph

DECATUR — A coroner's jury on Wednesday ruled six deaths as homicides, one involving a gunshot wound and the others stemming from crashes that authorities say involved impaired drivers.
Jameela Cunningham, 27, was the passenger in a car on May 25, when it was struck by the another vehicle at North Jasper and East Condit streets. Her mother Alicia Hull testified Cunningham was four months pregnant at the time of her death.
Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle, Malik O. Lewis, 23, fled the scene on foot. He was arrested on preliminary charges of causing an accident that resulted in injury and death and failing to report an accident involving a death. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
Decatur police Officer Christopher Cone said witnesses and forensic evidence the night of the crash led investigators to believe Cunningham's car was traveling between 60 and 70 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash.
Coroner's juries are used to determine whether a death is natural, accidental, suicide, homicide or undetermined. The coroner's jury rulings have no bearing on a criminal case.
In another case involving a fleeing driver heard Wednesday, four passengers died in a vehicle collision on June 1. Armani Cooper, 23, Keithsha Bowman, 20, Britany King, 19, and Shonez Harper, 23, all of Decatur, were passengers in the same car around 2:43 a.m. when authorities say the driver ran a red light at East Grand Avenue and North Water Street and was hit by a semitruck.
Decatur police Officer Craig Lundy said the driver was tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content of .25 (.08 is the legal limit for impairment in Illinois) and 14.5 nano-grams of cannabis.
Lundy said the semitruck driver was not charged or ticketed since he had the right-of-way and was not speeding at the time of the crash.
Demetric J. Dixon, 24, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of an accident with fatal injuries.
Jury members ruled the death of gunshot victim 17-year-old T’Kai T.J. Crayton on April 23 as homicidal. Decatur police Detective Troy Phares said the shooting in the 1400 block of East William Street remains under investigation.
Another individual was on the porch with Crayton at the time of the shooting, who witnessed the gunshots coming from a vehicle in the street, according to Phares.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the boy had injuries to his ribs and internal bleeding that ultimately caused him to die minutes after being shot.
The final case heard by the corner's jury was the June 15 death of Daniel Smith, 46, who collided with another vehicle while on a motorcycle. The cause was ruled accidental after witness testimony indicated that Smith was found to be impaired at the time of his death and had been traveling around 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Cone said the Mount Zion man struck another vehicle that was pulling into the intersection of North Woodford and East Grand streets around 9:30 p.m. Cone said the other driver had "crept out" into the intersection slowly due to parked cars along the street that were obscuring his vision.
Day said that Smith had ingested cocaine and marijuana prior to his death and had a blood-alcohol level of .084.
Day said the cause of death was a skull fracture and brain bleeding. Smith was not wearing a helmet.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.