Police: Driver in crash that killed pregnant Decatur woman was going 60-70 mph

Decatur police Officer Craig Lundy said the driver was tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content of .25 (.08 is the legal limit for impairment in Illinois) and 14.5 nano-grams of cannabis.

Lundy said the semitruck driver was not charged or ticketed since he had the right-of-way and was not speeding at the time of the crash.

Demetric J. Dixon, 24, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of an accident with fatal injuries.

Jury members ruled the death of gunshot victim 17-year-old T’Kai T.J. Crayton on April 23 as homicidal. Decatur police Detective Troy Phares said the shooting in the 1400 block of East William Street remains under investigation.

Another individual was on the porch with Crayton at the time of the shooting, who witnessed the gunshots coming from a vehicle in the street, according to Phares.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the boy had injuries to his ribs and internal bleeding that ultimately caused him to die minutes after being shot.