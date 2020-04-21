Police: Driver in fatal crash was going 60 mph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police say Decatur man Dylan R. Bunch Jr. was traveling around 60 mph under the influence of cannabis when he blew through a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle Saturday night, inflicting fatal injuries on a woman driver.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police explains the speed information came from an unnamed male passenger riding with the 20-year-old Bunch in his Mercury Grand Marquis car. “The passenger in the vehicle with Bunch advised they were traveling at a high rate of speed which he estimated to be approximately 60 mph,” said Officer Justin Ziller, writing in the affidavit.

“Decatur Police Department officers smelled the strong odor of cannabis in Bunch’s vehicle,” Ziller continued. “Bunch was … transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he gave medical blood and medical urine (samples). DMH staff advised Bunch had the presence of cannabis in his urine.”

The fatally injured driver of the other vehicle was later identified as Erma J. Graves, 60, of Decatur. She had been pronounced dead after being rushed to the same hospital.