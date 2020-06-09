You are the owner of this article.
Police: Driver runs after traffic stop, officers surround Decatur neighborhood
DECATUR — Law enforcement swarmed an eastside Decatur neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after a police chase.

It started when a car was pulled over at 1:03 p.m. at Hickory and Lowber streets and the driver got out and ran to a nearby house, police said in a statement. 

Decatur police surrounded the home and seven people inside, including the driver, came out, authorities said. 

The statement said police obtained a search warrant and found two illegally possessed firearms and suspected controlled substances in the house. 

Decatur police Chief Jim Getz said early reports that there was a standoff involving officers was incorrect. Police had blocked off East Hickory Street at its intersections with Jasper and East Lowber for a period of time Tuesday afternoon, and a number of neighbors gathered while police were on scene.

Getz said people in the area flooded into the street to watch what was going on, perhaps intrigued by reports of the standoff. He said the situation was also complicated by reports of shots being fired about two blocks from where the men were arrested.

“But there was nothing to that (the reports of shots fired) and it was not associated with anything we were doing at the house,” Getz added.

The driver, 27, was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Those are subject to review by the State's Attorney's Office. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

