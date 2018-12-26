DECATUR — A man who who “assumed a fighting stance” in a Decatur bar parking lot when confronted by police was subdued with pepper spray early Wednesday and arrested.
Decatur police detective Sgt. Christopher Copeland said patrol officers were called to the parking lot outside of Feeling Lucky Lounge & Package, 3775 N. Woodford St., after 1 a.m. to find a group of 10 men and women fighting with each other.
Copeland said most of the crowd moved off, but officers, who arrived with sirens and lights had to yell at one man who was on top of another man on the ground and grappling with him. The man who had been on top then got up and moved away, but the other man jumped up and began taunting him and also said, “Let’s go,” and assumed a fighting stance.
“The officer had placed himself between the two before they could start fighting again,” Copeland said. “The man who had assumed the fighting stance then lunged at the officer and the officer sprayed him with pepper spray. He was taken into custody without further incident.”
The arrested 29-year-old man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault and obstructing a police officer, which are subject to review by the Macon County State Attorney’s Office.
Copeland said the crowd closed around the other combatant who slipped away in the melee.
A call to Feeling Lucky Lounge & Package seeking comment was not immediately returned Wednesday.
