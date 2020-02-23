Police: Felon caught with gun in Decatur traffic stop injures officer while resisting arrest

DECATUR — A Decatur felon caught with a gun in his vehicle after a traffic stop injured a police officer early Saturday as he resisted being arrested, police say.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 27-year-old man, found to be driving on a suspended license with no insurance in the 1000 block of West Main Street around 1 a.m., was ordered seven times to get out of the car but refused.

“He said he wanted to call his dad and the officers told him he couldn't call his dad,” Copeland added. “And when he did try using the phone to call his dad is when they went in and got him out.”

Copeland said the man tried to pull away and then continued to struggle with two officers, one of whom sustained an injury to a finger, once outside the vehicle before police were finally able to control him and secure him in handcuffs.

Copeland said a fully loaded handgun was found uncased inside the vehicle. In addition to numerous traffic offenses, the man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

