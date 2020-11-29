 Skip to main content
Police find spent shell casings after reports of Decatur gunfire
top story

DECATUR — Police responding to a resident’s calls about shots being fired in their neighborhood Friday night found six spent .40 shell casings in the middle of the 1000 block of West Main Street in Decatur.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the gunfire was called in around 11:04 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries and no signs of home or property damage, he said. 

Anyone with information can call the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217) 423-8477. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

