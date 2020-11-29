Police find spent shell casings after reports of Decatur gunfire

DECATUR — Police responding to a resident’s calls about shots being fired in their neighborhood Friday night found six spent .40 shell casings in the middle of the 1000 block of West Main Street in Decatur.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the gunfire was called in around 11:04 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries and no signs of home or property damage, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information can call the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217) 423-8477.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.