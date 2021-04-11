 Skip to main content
Police find spent shell casings after reports of Decatur gunfire
Police find spent shell casings after reports of Decatur gunfire

DECATUR — Police investigating reports of shots fired in Decatur early Saturday found two spent shell casings but no obvious signs of bullet damage.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said an anonymous caller had reported gunfire in the area of the 700 block of West Grand Avenue about 4:14 a.m. “Officers canvassed the area and made contact with a 41-year-old female witness who said she had heard the sound of three gunshots,” Copeland added.

“The casings were found in the circle drive in front of 625 W. Grand Ave. The officers saw no signs of damage.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

