Police: Fired Decatur restaurant worker resists attempts to make him leave
Police: Fired Decatur restaurant worker resists attempts to make him leave

DECATUR — A fired Decatur restaurant employee who refused to leave the building ended up being shot with a stun gun and physically forced out in a struggle that left several police officers injured, according to a sworn affidavit.

Decatur Police said the violent incident happened Friday afternoon at Culver’s, 2994 N. Water St., after the 21-year-old male worker had been terminated “due to his behavior.”

Police were called when he refused to go and officers said they warned him he would face arrest if he didn’t comply, but the warnings had no effect. Police Officer Aaron Jostes said the man was then told to put his hands behind his back prior to arrest, which he refused to do, and he then began pulling away from officers.

“Multiple pressure points, and deployment of a Taser were ineffective in gaining compliance from (him),” Jostes said. “Upon going back to physical contact with him, officers were able to get him into handcuffs. During the incident, officers received injuries as a result of the resistance, including pain and swelling to a right knee and an abrasion to an officer’s hand.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated resisting police and criminal trespass; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

He remained held in the Macon County Jail Monday night in lieu of bail set at $9,400, which requires him to post $940 to bond out.

A manager at Culver’s declined to comment on the incident when contacted by the Herald & Review Monday.

