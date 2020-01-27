Police: Fired Decatur restaurant worker resists attempts to make him leave

DECATUR — A fired Decatur restaurant employee who refused to leave the building ended up being shot with a stun gun and physically forced out in a struggle that left several police officers injured, according to a sworn affidavit.

Decatur Police said the violent incident happened Friday afternoon at Culver’s, 2994 N. Water St., after the 21-year-old male worker had been terminated “due to his behavior.”

Police were called when he refused to go and officers said they warned him he would face arrest if he didn’t comply, but the warnings had no effect. Police Officer Aaron Jostes said the man was then told to put his hands behind his back prior to arrest, which he refused to do, and he then began pulling away from officers.

“Multiple pressure points, and deployment of a Taser were ineffective in gaining compliance from (him),” Jostes said. “Upon going back to physical contact with him, officers were able to get him into handcuffs. During the incident, officers received injuries as a result of the resistance, including pain and swelling to a right knee and an abrasion to an officer’s hand.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated resisting police and criminal trespass; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.