Police: Fleeing driver topped 90 mph on Decatur streets
Police: Fleeing driver topped 90 mph on Decatur streets

DECATUR — Policed broke off a high speed pursuit for safety reasons Tuesday evening after a fleeing driver hit speeds of 90 mph on Decatur city streets, authorities said Wednesday.

Decatur police reports said the chase began around 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of West Division and North Union streets. The pursuit was sparked by the lone male driver running a stop sign and police had also noticed his suspicious behavior, police said.

“He had earlier drove past officers and, as he did so, he turned his body completely to the right, obviously trying to obscure his face,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland.

He said the squad car, with its emergency lights activated, pursued the vehicle which blew through a stop sign and turned northbound on Monroe. The pursuit was terminated as the pursued car was weaving in and out of traffic.

Copeland said investigations to trace and arrest the driver continued Wednesday.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

