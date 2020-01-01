Police: Former Decatur teen fatally shot during New Year's Eve party in Normal

NORMAL — A teenager, formerly of Decatur, is dead following a shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Normal late Tuesday night.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Tariq L. Houston, 17, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m.
The autopsy indicates he died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, she said.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said officers were called about 11:40 p.m. to the 1700 block of Putnam in northwest Normal.
“Upon arrival, officers located one 17-year-old male victim lying in the parking lot, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen,” he said. “Our officers, along with paramedics from the Normal Fire Department, began immediate life-saving measures. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he passed away a short time later.”
The McLean County Coroner’s Office was called to the hospital. An autopsy was scheduled for later Wednesday, he said.
“Preliminary information indicates the victim was attending a large social gathering in the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue,” he said. “A disagreement between two groups escalated, resulting in shots being fired and the victim being struck. At this time, it appears the incident was localized to individuals in these groups and not a random act directed toward the public in general.”
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening.
The scene is southwest of the Heartland Community College campus.
