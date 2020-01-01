Police: Former Decatur teen fatally shot during NYE party in Normal

NORMAL — A teenager, formerly of Decatur, is dead following a shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Normal late Tuesday night.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Tariq L. Houston, 17, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m.

The autopsy indicates he died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, she said.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said officers were called about 11:40 p.m. to the 1700 block of Putnam in northwest Normal.

“Upon arrival, officers located one 17-year-old male victim lying in the parking lot, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen,” he said. “Our officers, along with paramedics from the Normal Fire Department, began immediate life-saving measures. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he passed away a short time later.”

The McLean County Coroner’s Office was called to the hospital. An autopsy was scheduled for later Wednesday, he said.