Police: Gunshot victim tells Decatur police suspect attempted to rob him

DECATUR — A 26-year-old man who was shot in the hand Wednesday morning told police the suspect also tried to rob him, police say.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent at 9:18 a.m. to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to speak with a gunshot victim who had been shot in the left hand, leaving a through and through wound.

He told officers he was walking on 16th Street between Main and Wood Streets when a man wearing a black jacket with rhinestones attempted to reach into his front pockets to rob him, Copeland said. The victim tried to swing at the man who brandished a semi-automatic handgun.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Copeland said the victim told officers he ducked, raised his hand and fled without realizing he was shot.

The 26-year-old was picked up by an unknown motorists and dropped off at the hospital, Copeland said. The incident is under investigation.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.