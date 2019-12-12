You are the owner of this article.
Police: Gunshot victim tells Decatur police suspect attempted to rob him
DECATUR — A 26-year-old man who was shot in the hand Wednesday morning told police the suspect also tried to rob him, police say.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent at 9:18 a.m. to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to speak with a gunshot victim who had been shot in the left hand, leaving a through and through wound.

He told officers he was walking on 16th Street between Main and Wood Streets when a man wearing a black jacket with rhinestones attempted to reach into his front pockets to rob him, Copeland said. The victim tried to swing at the man who brandished a semi-automatic handgun.

Copeland said the victim told officers he ducked, raised his hand and fled without realizing he was shot.

The 26-year-old was picked up by an unknown motorists and dropped off at the hospital, Copeland said. The incident is under investigation.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

