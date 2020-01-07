Police: Handgun among items stolen during burglary Monday on Decatur's east side

DECATUR — Police say a handgun, six necklaces and two surveillance cameras were stolen during a burglary on Decatur’s east side Monday.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers responded at 3:37 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of North Excelsior after a caller told them she came home to her front door kicked open and items missing.

The 33-year-old woman said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. when she arrived home, Copeland said.

He said anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

