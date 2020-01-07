You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Handgun among items stolen during burglary Monday on Decatur's east side
0 comments

Police: Handgun among items stolen during burglary Monday on Decatur's east side

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR —  Police say a handgun, six necklaces and two surveillance cameras were stolen during a burglary on Decatur’s east side Monday.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers responded at 3:37 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of North Excelsior after a caller told them she came home to her front door kicked open and items missing.

The 33-year-old woman said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. when she arrived home, Copeland said.

He said anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News