Police: Harristown woman arrested after knocking out another woman in Decatur bar

DECATUR — A Harristown woman was arrested and jailed Monday after police said she punched another woman in the head and knocked her out in a Decatur bar.

The 43-year-old suspect was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery in a public place; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been called to Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:21 a.m. Monday to interview the 45-year-old victim. She described how she had been visiting Pop’s Place, a bar and restaurant, around 11 p.m. Saturday when the suspect came up to her and told her she had “spent Thursday evening with (the victim’s) boyfriend.”

Words were exchanged and the victim said called the suspect a name, according to the affidavit written by Deputy Tim Hoffman. The next thing she remembered was being hit in the back of the head and pulled off the stool, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“She advised that she was (later) told she was knocked unconscious. She said she has not felt normal since, with her head feeling ‘foggy,’” he wrote.