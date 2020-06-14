Police hear Decatur gunfire and recover shell casings, officer reports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police on patrol rushed to the area of the 1300 block of North Water Street in Decatur around 3 a.m. Saturday after hearing the sound of five gunshots, an officer's report said.

Sgt. Shawn Guenther with Decatur Police said officers did not find any evidence of gunfire in that area but later recovered two spent 9mm shell casings in the roadway nearby in the 300 block of East Waggoner Street.

Guenther said that, again, there were no signs of any property damage in that area and no reports of anyone being injured.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.