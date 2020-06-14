You are the owner of this article.
Police hear Decatur gunfire and recover shell casings, officer reports
Police hear Decatur gunfire and recover shell casings, officer reports

DECATUR — Police on patrol rushed to the area of the 1300 block of North Water Street in Decatur around 3 a.m. Saturday after hearing the sound of five gunshots, an officer's report said.

Sgt. Shawn Guenther with Decatur Police said officers did not find any evidence of gunfire in that area but later recovered two spent 9mm shell casings in the roadway nearby in the 300 block of East Waggoner Street.

Guenther said that, again, there were no signs of any property damage in that area and no reports of anyone being injured.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

