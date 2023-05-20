DECATUR — A man is facing preliminary charges of first-degree murder in the death of another man in Oakley this week.

Scott Walston, 32, was arrested by Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies on Friday for the murder of Michael Cox, the sheriff's department announced Saturday.

Deputies arrived at the 4700 block of North Oakley Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of an injured person down. They soon located the body of a 33-year-old man later identified as Michael Cox, according to a news release from the department.

Investigators with the Macon County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services determined that shortly before his death, Cox had been involved in a physical altercation with a male later identified as 32-year-old Scott Walston.

Cox was killed by blunt blunt force trauma to the head sustained during the fight, the sheriff's department said.

Walston was apprehended and questioned by authorities on Friday evening, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was available Saturday.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.