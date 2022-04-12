Police identify two suspects in Decatur homicide

DECATUR — Two arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the March 5 fatal shooting of Kemareon L. Rice.

Decatur police said in a news release that warrants have been obtained for Travell D. Washington, 21, and Freiashya L. Ayres, 22. Both are wanted on preliminary charges of murder.

Officials have said Rice, 17, died from a single gunshot to the back while he was on the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of South Mount Zion Road.

Decatur police reports said officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the parking lot and chased down the vehicle Rice was in, pulling it over at Fitzgerald Road and Davis Street.

Rice died at the scene after attempts by emergency personnel to revive him were unsuccessful.

“This investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible,” Lt. Brian Cleary said. Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the location of the wanted individuals are asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0